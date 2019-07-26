SFI leader arrested, released

The police on Thursday arrested Dhinesh Raja, district president of Students Federation of India (SFI), on charges of organising a protest without obtaining necessary permission.

Mr. Raja was among a students of a private school in Town Hall at the District Collectorate, who were demanding laptops under the Tamil Nadu Free Laptop Scheme, when he was arrested by the Race Course police around 11 a.m.

A case was registered under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and he was allowed to leave the station at 4 p.m. “We received information that he was organising a protest without obtaining permission,” a police officer said.

When contacted, Mr. Raja said that he was speaking to the students and was about to present the petition to the District Collector when he was arrested by the police.