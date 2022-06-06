SFI demands action against irregularities in Periyar varsity

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Monday urged the State government to take action against the alleged irregularities that took place in Periyar University.

SFI State president A.T. Kannan told mediapersons various irregularities allegedly took place in Periyar University from 2008. For the past few years, posts like Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Director of Distance Education, Physical Education Director, and Library Director had been handled by in-charge professors.

An excess fee was collected for the MBA programme in distance mode. Hostel rooms were not adequate for students, and ten students were asked to stay in a small room. In the past 25 years, reservations were not properly followed in the faculty recruitment, he said.

The government should direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to inquire into the irregularities and steps should be taken to conduct the student union elections in a democratic way. The 400 daily wage workers at the University should be regularised. On behalf of the SFI, a protest would be staged in front of the University on June 9 stressing our demands, Mr. Kannan said.