SFI cadre stage protest

Coimbatore

17 October 2020 00:15 IST

Demand the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa

A few cadre of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday opposing the move to split Anna University into two and demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa.

The protesters said splitting the University into two with one as an unitary institution and another as an affiliating institution and declaring the former as an institution of eminence, as per Government of India guidelines, would lead to commercialisation of education. It would pave way for appointment of foreign faculty and make engineering education beyond the reach of students from economically weaker and deprived sections of the society.

That the Vice-Chancellor Mr. Surappa had chosen to write directly to the Government of India by bypassing the State Government was reason enough for his removal and therefore the SFI wanted him removed, the protesters said.

The protesters also appealed to the State Government to not accept the Central Government’s proposal saying it would not be able to implement the 69% reservation system that was in vogue in the State.