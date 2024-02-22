Sexual harassment victim in Nilgiris alleges coercion by cops demanding withdrawal of complaint

February 22, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

An adivasi woman who alleged that she was sexually harassed by two men at a ration shop in Kinnakorai has alleged that the rural DSP, tasked with investigating the incident, forced her to sign a document stating that she made a false complaint.

The woman, belonging to the Kurumba community living near Manjoor, had alleged that the incident took place on December 20, 2023, where two men, identified as Manikandan and Karthik had sexually harassed her.

With the help of adivasi activists and lawyers from the Madras High Court, the victim filed a petition with the Chief Minister’s Cell, demanding that both Manikandan and Karthik be booked for harassment as well as under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act). It has been stated that the police have only registered a case against Manikandan, and have refused to charge Karthik.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, February 21, the victim was called for an inquiry by an officer of the rank of DSP. The victim alleged that the police demanded that she sign a document stating that the complaint she made against Karthik was false. Speaking to reporters after the inquiry on Wednesday evening, the victim said that she was told that she would have to run from pillar to post in pursuit of justice unless she withdrew her complaint.

She said she was made to sign a document stating that she had named Karthik in the complaint hoping to get compensation from the government. The victim was accompanied by her husband, who also confirmed the woman’s allegations.

When contacted, M. Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ooty Rural), denied the allegation made by the victim, stating that no document was signed. “The police have no reason to unnecessarily harass an alleged victim. Both the victim and her husband said that they would appear for an inquiry at a later date,” she told The Hindu.

Adivasi activists stated that they would continue to pursue the matter. J.R. Mani, President of the Nilgiri Vulnerable Tribal Groups Federation said that they planed on writing about the alleged coercion to the Nilgiris district superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel and collector, M. Aruna. “We are also planning to stage protests demanding justice for the victim,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.