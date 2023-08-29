ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault on minor: police launch hunt for 60-year-old man in Dharmapuri

August 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

  Police have launched a hunt for a 60-year-old man who has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8- year-old girl here in Dharmapuri. The crime was reported to have occurred on Sunday, when the accused Govindasamy had accosted the girl, a class three student of a panchayat union middle school.

According to the police, the accused had intercepted the girl, when she had gone to the field informing her father. However, when she had not returned on time, the girl’s younger brother was sent to find out her. The girl was found in the hut of the accused, according to the police FIR. The children told her father, who lodged a complaint with the police.  An FIR was filed and the police are on the look out for the accused.

According to sources, Govindasamy’s brother was also sentenced under POCSO Act for 10 years for sexual assault of an underage girl while grazing cattle. He was just released upon serving his sentence of 10 years.  

