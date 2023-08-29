HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sexual assault on minor: police launch hunt for 60-year-old man in Dharmapuri

August 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

  Police have launched a hunt for a 60-year-old man who has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8- year-old girl here in Dharmapuri. The crime was reported to have occurred on Sunday, when the accused Govindasamy had accosted the girl, a class three student of a panchayat union middle school.

According to the police, the accused had intercepted the girl, when she had gone to the field informing her father. However, when she had not returned on time, the girl’s younger brother was sent to find out her. The girl was found in the hut of the accused, according to the police FIR. The children told her father, who lodged a complaint with the police.  An FIR was filed and the police are on the look out for the accused.

According to sources, Govindasamy’s brother was also sentenced under POCSO Act for 10 years for sexual assault of an underage girl while grazing cattle. He was just released upon serving his sentence of 10 years.  

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.