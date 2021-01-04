Sexual assault on minor girl, neighbour booked in Coimbatore

04 January 2021 23:43 IST

The All Women Police, Perur, booked a 36-year-old man late on Sunday for alleged sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl.

Police found that the accused sexually assaulted the girl, a class VIII student, on multiple occasions from October 30, 2020.

The girl, resident of a village near Neelambur in Coimbatore, was living with her grandmother following the demise of her parents. The accused, a daily wage labourer from the neighbourhood, allegedly assaulted the girl sexually in the absence of her grandmother on October 30, 2020.

According to the police, villagers grew suspicious on finding the accused visiting the house in the absence of the girl’s grandmother and informed the Childline.

The Childline gave counselling for the girl during which she disclosed that the accused, a bachelor, threatened and sexually assaulted her on several occasions from October 30.

The police booked the accused based on a complaint lodged by the girl late on Sunday.

Inspector Anbuselvi, investigating officer of the case, said that the police were yet to arrest the accused who is undergoing treatment for a fracture at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.