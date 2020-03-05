Sexual assault-cum-murder of minor: Rural police await DNA analysis results

05 March 2020 23:47 IST

COIMBATORE

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are awaiting DNA analysis results of ten blood samples to trace the identity of a suspected second perpetrator involved in the sexual assault-cum-murder of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur in March 2019.

Blood samples of the 10 persons were collected at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital recently and sent to a Government forensic science laboratory in Chennai for the DNA test as per court's direction.

The police approached the court to conduct the DNA analysis after forensic findings indicated the presence of two semen samples in the victim's body including that of Santhosh Kumar (32) of Thondamuthur, the lone convict in the case so far.

The special court for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had awarded death sentence on Kumar on December 27, 2019.

The court ordered a further investigation into the case after the girl mother filed a petition pointing out the forensic findings.

Following court's direction, Coimbatore rural superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar had appointed inspector G. Anandanayagi to investigate the case under the supervision of Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police G.S. Anitha.

As per the earlier investigation conducted by the police, Kumar single-handedly committed the crime at his grandmother's house in the neighbourhood of the girl on March 25. Kumar had been staying with his aged grandmother to take care of her. He hid the girl's body inside house and dumped it in the neighbourhood in the early hours of March 26.

