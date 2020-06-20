Sexual assault: Class X, Plus One students held

COIMBATORE

20 June 2020

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore East, arrested a Class X student and a Class XI student on charges of subjecting a Class VII student to repeated sexual assault, allegedly after forcing her to watch porn videos on a mobile phone which one of the minor boys got from his father to attend online classes.

The alleged incident happened on various occasions since May 20 at the girl’s rented house near Sundarapuram here and the police were after one more school student, a friend of the two accused, for his role in the repeated sexual assault.

The police said the girl used to be alone at home as her father and deceased mother’s younger sister used to go for daily wage works. The girl used to go to the house owner’s residence on the ground floor to watch television. The house owner had handed over a smartphone to his 16-year-old son studying Class X of a private school to attend online classes.

As per the statement given by the girl to the police, she found the boy and his 17-year-old friend, a class XI student, watching obscene videos on the smartphone when she went to the owner’s house on May 20.

The duo allegedly forced the girl to watch the videos and took her to her house on the first floor where they sexually assaulted her. They also called another boy who also assaulted the girl sexually. The girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in similar manner on various occasions later.

The incident came to light when the girl was taken to a hospital with complaints of stomach pain a few days ago. During consultation, the girl told the doctor about the sexual assault which was in turn informed to the police.

The AWPS arrested the Class X and Class XI students under Sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on the girl’s complaint on Saturday.

The minor boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after which they were sent to the Juvenile Delinquents Observation Home at Lakshmi Mills junction.