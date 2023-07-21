HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sexual assault case accused detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

July 21, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act on Friday.

The detainee has been identified as M. Mubarak. He was arrested in a case registered by the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, for alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against Mubarak. The detention order was served on the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Man arrested with 5 kg of ganja

The Thadagam police on Friday arrested a man who possessed 5 kg of ganja. J. Manoj (23) of Coimbatore was arrested by the police with the contraband and a two-wheeler from Thadagam. He was sent to judicial remand.

Man arrested for chain snatching 

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man who was involved in multiple chain snatchings. The arrested has been identified as J. Shanmugam of Saibaba Colony. The police seized four sovereigns of jewellery from him.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.