ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault case accused detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

June 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act on Tuesday. The detainee has been identified as S. Santhosh who was arrested in a case registered by the All Women Police Station, Pollachi.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against Santhosh and the detention order was served on him at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Two arrested with 12 kg of ganja

The Coimbatore District Police on Tuesday arrested two persons who possessed 12 kg of ganja. Abdul Yasir (25) of Mettupalayam and Ashish Selma (21) of Odisha State were arrested with the contraband from Kanuvai. They were sent to judicial remand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US