Sexual assault case accused detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

June 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A man who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act on Tuesday. The detainee has been identified as S. Santhosh who was arrested in a case registered by the All Women Police Station, Pollachi.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against Santhosh and the detention order was served on him at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Two arrested with 12 kg of ganja

The Coimbatore District Police on Tuesday arrested two persons who possessed 12 kg of ganja. Abdul Yasir (25) of Mettupalayam and Ashish Selma (21) of Odisha State were arrested with the contraband from Kanuvai. They were sent to judicial remand.