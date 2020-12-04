Sexual assault attempt on 75-year-old woman at Gomangalam

The Gomangalam police in Coimbatore rural are on the lookout for a 32-year-old man who attempted to assault a 75-year-old woman sexually in a farm where she was working on Wednesday.

The police have identified the accused as K. Velingiri (32) of a village near Kanjampatti at Pollachi.

According to the police, the woman also hails from the same village and she has been doing daily wage works in farms near her house. Around 3 p.m., the accused went to the farm where the woman worked. As per the woman’s complaint, the accused pushed her down and tried to assault her sexually. She shouted for help and the accused fled the spot seeing other workers coming. The elderly woman was admitted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi.

The police said the accused was booked in another case involving woman harassment earlier this year. A police officer said a special team was on the lookout for the accused.

Man arrested

The Ramanathapuram police in the city on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly attempted to assault a 34-year-old woman sexually in a public place on Tuesday.

B. Kamaleswaran of Angannan Layout near Olympus was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said the accused attempted to assault the woman sexually when she was walking to her house after work through an isolated area near Ramanathapuram around 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Kamaleswaran escaped from the place after the woman raised an alarm and people came for her help. He was arrested on Wednesday.