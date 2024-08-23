Sexual assault at fake NCC camp: SIT and multi-disciplinary team commence investigation in Krishnagiri

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was set up to probe the sexual assault on schoolchildren at a fake NCC camp, along with the multi-disciplinary team that was constituted to recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, commenced the inquiry in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Addressing the media, the head of the multi-disciplinary team and secretary to the department of social welfare and empowerment Jayashree Muralidharan said, the Chief Minister has directed for completing the investigation within 15 days and filing of charge-sheet within 60 inorder to fast track the case and ensure punishment for the accused.

The Special Investigation Team headed by the Inspector - General of Police (WEst Zone) K.Bhavaneeswari is investigating the crime, to ensure that the perpetrators, and those who tried to subvert the law by suppressing evidence and information, and those who failed to alert the police are brought to face the law, Ms.Jayashree Muralidharan said.

Explaining the mandate of the Multi-Disciplinary Team under her, Ms.Jayashree Muralidharan said, the team would hold wide consultations with the affected parents and the children, seek out measures that would help them wade through the present trauma, seek information on the conditions that lent a conducive environment to perpetrate the crime, and the protocols that need to be put in place to prevent the occurance of such crimes on the one hand, and create adequate awareness. The MDT with the aforementioned scope of inquiry, has been constituted by Johny Tom Varghese, IAS, Director, Department of Children’s Welfare and Special Services; District Child Protection Officer, Child Welfare Officer; Counsellors, and police inspector.

Parents, teachers or anybody who comes in knowledge of any such crime must alert the authorities on 1098 and the anonymity of the informer shall be kept. Further, revealing the identity of the survivors of child sexual abuse including naming of schools, neighbourhood, or publishing of photos of the survivor is a punishable offence punishable for upto 1 year.

Public may meet the team at the circuit guest house behind the Collectorate after 7 p.m on all days till the time the team is in Krishnagiri.