Sexual abuse at Krishnagiri fake NCC camp: NCC trainer arrested

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:46 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The accused Gopu, 47 years of age, was a bona-fide trainer for NCC in some schools including the school, where the 12- year- old girl was assaulted in August

The Hindu Bureau

A NCC trainer for Krishnagiri was arrested by the Special Investigation Team in the fake NCC sexual assault case. | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

A NCC trainer for Krishnagiri was arrested by the Special Investigation Team in the fake NCC sexual assault case from Krishnagiri on Friday (September 7, 2024).

The accused Gopu, 47 years of age, was a bona-fide trainer for NCC in some schools including the school, where the 12- year- old girl was assaulted in August. He was also a trainer of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Kaveripattinam. According to the police, Gopu had lent credence to the fake NCC camps organised by the prime accused and now-deceased Sivaraman, who was also a friend.

Sexual abuse at Krishnagiri fake NCC camp: DEO recommends appointment of Special Officer to administer private school

The accused was brought into the scope of investigation and was found to have abetted the accused Sivaraman in his crimes. The SIT led by K.Bhavaneeswari, IG(Establishments) that had been investigating the case has arrested the accused.

Gopu is the 15th accused in the case so far that has witnessed the arrests of two school pricincipals among others.

