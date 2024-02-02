ADVERTISEMENT

Sex selection racket busted, two touts held in Dharmapuri

February 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A sex selection racket was busted and two touts were arrested near Thoppur here on Friday. According to the Health department, based on a tip-off, a house in Parigam Kattuvalavu was rounded up, where over 13 pregnant women had gathered for scan to determine the sex of the foetus.

The women were brought from Pennagaram. In the joint operation by the Health department and the State Monitoring Committee, touts Vanitha and Murugan were arrested by Thoppur police. The main culprit and repeat offender Vadivel, and a technician from Kallakurichi, however, fled the spot, according to official sources. The women and their relatives were let off with a warning, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US