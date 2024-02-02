GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sex selection racket busted, two touts held in Dharmapuri

February 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A sex selection racket was busted and two touts were arrested near Thoppur here on Friday. According to the Health department, based on a tip-off, a house in Parigam Kattuvalavu was rounded up, where over 13 pregnant women had gathered for scan to determine the sex of the foetus.

The women were brought from Pennagaram. In the joint operation by the Health department and the State Monitoring Committee, touts Vanitha and Murugan were arrested by Thoppur police. The main culprit and repeat offender Vadivel, and a technician from Kallakurichi, however, fled the spot, according to official sources. The women and their relatives were let off with a warning, the sources said.

