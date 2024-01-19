ADVERTISEMENT

Sex offender’s leg broken during chase, Nilgiris police claim  

January 19, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The 23-year-old had been chased by a mob of residents on the outskirts of Udhagamandalam after he had been found with a child; police said they had subsequently attempted to nab him but he had tried to escape and fallen, injuring himself

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Thalaikundah staged a road roko on the Gudalur- Masinagudi-Udhagamandalam road on Thursday, January 18, 2024, demanding immediate action against a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old child, broke one of his legs when he was chased by the Nilgiris district police, the police said, in a statement to the press on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The man, identified as Ajith, a resident of Thalakundah, is alleged to have sexually assaulting a child when she was making her way back home after taking part in a temple festival. Local residents on Thursday, January 18, had staged a protest alleging that they had found Ajith in a thicket with the child. They chased and apprehended him and handed him over to the Pudumund police.

Ajith had sustained injuries when he was assaulted by the mob, and was admitted to the Udhagamandalam Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the police on Friday clarified that police personnel had chased Ajith following the assault on the child, and during the course of the chase, Ajith had fallen into a declivity and had broken one of his legs.

The police also confirmed that Ajith had already been arrested previously for sexually assaulting another minor, and that he had been detained under the Goondas Act already. He had been released from prison recently, following which he had sexually assaulted the child on Wednesday, January 17.

