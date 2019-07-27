Sewage overflowing from community toilet puts residents to hardship

Sewage flowing out of a community toilet and the stench that emanates from it have put the residents of Sarojini Nagar to hardship.

Right next to the budget canteen, Amma Unavagam, on Sangaralinganar Road in Maniakarampalayam is the community toilet. To the west is a fair price shop and less than a furlong away to the east is the Coimbatore Corporation High School.

The canteen serves around 600 people a day, the fair price shop sees a few dozen people and the school has around 1,000 students.

The community toilet with 10 seats and two bathrooms each for men and women and a washing area also sees good patronage. Though the toilet complex is well maintained, the outside is not.

Sewage including faecal matter flows out of the compound into the open and then runs off the surface to the nearby natural drain, complains P. Murugesan, a resident.

As the sewage stagnates and then drains off the surface, the odour is unbearable, say the residents of Sarojini Nagar. “I’m unable to keep the windows open,” says resident V. Lalithamani alias Sumathi.

Residents around the toilet complex suffer as the odour spreads on the direction of the wind, says R. Srinivas, another resident.

R. Sarojini of the area says the stench turns so strong at night that she is unable to sleep. Aiding the permeation of the stench in the neighbourhood is the lack of flow of sewage in the natural drain, Mr. Srinivas adds.

The drain, known as Ganapathy-Singanallur drain, flows from Nanjegoundanpudur to Singanallur. The stretch of the drain near the toilet is so full of bushes that the sewage flow is choked.

Mr. Murugesan, who is also the president of the parent-teacher association in the Corporation school, adds that the students are also troubled because of the odour.

On Rajarathinam Street nearby is another community toilet. Here too, the sewage flows into the open drain, he adds and wants the Corporation to attend to the two issues at the earliest.

Another resident says though the residents had petitioned the Corporation authorities several times, they had not had any relief. It has been almost five years since the civic body cleaned the septic tank.

When asked, a senior Corporation officer says the civic body has taken cognisance of the problem after the residents brought it to its notice.

The civic body has started cleaning the area and if the septic tank needs to be cleaned or rebuilt, the civic body will also do that.