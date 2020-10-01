Sewage mixed rain water poses problems for residents

Residents of Eri Karai Road, near Mookaneri Lake, are a worried lot as rain water mixed with sewage stagnate on the road on Wednesday.

Rains in the past one week led to drains at Ramanathapuram getting clogged and overflowing causing inconvenience to residents and road-users. Rani, a resident, said that they are facing problems during the rainy season as the drainage channel was not desilted. Also, the capacity of the channel is not sufficient to hold the rain water, she said.

On Wednesday, stagnated sewage water on the road irked road-users who had to wade through the water while pedestrians faced more trouble in crossing the road. “Even before the start of the North-East monsoon, the situation is worse here”, said a two-wheeler rider. He wanted the channel to be desilted so that water does not flow onto the road.

Many residents fear that the perennial problem, if not attended now, will lead to an outbreak of water-borne diseases during the current COVID-19 pandemic.