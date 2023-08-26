Severed thumb of child replanted at Pollachi Government Hospital

August 26, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A portion of the severed right thumb of a three-year-old child that got cut off accidentally was replanted after an eight-hour procedure by a team of doctors at the Pollachi Government Hospital, earlier this week.

The child was reportedly taken to the hospital, within one-and-a-half hours, with the amputated part of the thumb that got cut off when the child accidentally inserted its finger in a motor.

An anaesthetist and staff nurse were immediately called for the long duration procedure, and the ophthalmology team was approached to use microscope and 10.0 ethilon suture. An orthopedician arranged the 1.2 mm k wire, and the advice of paediatricians was taken for drug dosage. The doctors brought their personal micro instruments from home, and reserved one unit of blood after carrying out the lab investigations.

The dissection of the amputated part of the thumb was first carried out for dissection of artery and vein. After removal of contamination, the k wiring of amputated part was done. As there was avulsion of one artery, anastamosis was done with opposite side artery. Paediatric digital vessel was so challenging for 10.ethilon suture and only arterial anastamosis could be done.

Gradual colour change was noted in amputated part in over 20 minutes time. The child was being maintained on continuous heparin infusion. The baby’s general condition was good and was given oral diet.

“It will take a few more days to determine the success of replant. The best possible management was given to the child against odds,” a doctor said.

Anaesthetists Arulmani and Kiruthika, surgeons Kiruthika, Sankamithra and Manimegalai, paediatricians Amutha and Shivashankar, and staff nurses Jeyalalitha and Selvi got their acts together to perform the surgery.

The team was guided by consultant plastic surgeon Kaushik Kumar, chief of surgery-Pollachi Government Hospital Karthikeyan, and a team of two senior doctors Ranjith and Issaki Murugan.

