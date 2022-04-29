Severed hand reimplanted at CMCH

Doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have reimplanted the severed part of a patient’s right hand successfully through plastic surgery, Dean A. Nirmala announced on Friday.

On April 8, the patient Ganesh (21), a native of Odisha, was admitted after a portion of his palm with the four fingers was cut during a physical altercation, leaving only the thumb and the bottom half of the palm attached to the wrist of his right hand. A team of doctors from the Department of Plastic Surgery led by Head of Department V.P. Ramanan carried out a five-hour surgery to reimplant the severed portion. The patient’s right hand has become functional 20 days after the surgery, Dr. Nirmala said.

College to conduct test

Sree Saraswathi Thygaraja College, Pollachi will conduct its Merit Scholarship Eligibility Test on Sunday (May 1) at 10 a.m. to avail scholarship for postgraduate admissions. Those interested shall visit the website www.stc.ac.in or contact 73737 66550, 99432 66008 and 90951 66009 for further details.

MEMU rakes

Salem Division of Southern Railway announced that the conventional coaches of a pair of train services namely Train No. 16607/16608 Kannur – Coimbatore – Kannur Unreserved Express Special Trains will each get a 12-car mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) rake from May 1. A release said that the 12-car MEMU rake will comprise three motor cars and nine trailer cars.

Vaccination camp at 138 locations

Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar on Friday announced that the 28 th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held at 138 locations in Tiruppur Corporation limits on Saturday. He said at a press meet that out of the eligible population of 8,67,420 aged over 18 years, 7,53,796 have received their first dose, 5,65,580 have been vaccinated with two doses and 4,219 persons have taken their precautionary dose.