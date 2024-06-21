GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Severed hand reattached with arm at Erode GH

Published - June 21, 2024 07:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In a surgery that lasted nine hours, doctors at the district headquarters hospital, successfully reattached a severed hand with the right arm.

Doctors said Mahalingam, 52, of B.P. Agraharam in the city met with an accident on May 30 in which his hand got cut. He reached the hospital the same day at 9.30 p.m. and a team of doctors examined him and decided to perform a surgery. Arrangements were made and he was taken to the operation theatre at 12.30 a.m. the next day and surgery began at 1.30 a.m. The surgery continued till 9.30 a.m. and doctors successfully reattached the hand with forearm. The team, led by doctor Gowtham, comprised an anaesthetist, three nurses and four staff.

Doctors said he stayed in the hospital for 15 days and after his full recovery, he was discharged. They added the surgery would cost ₹5 lakh in private hospitals while it was carried out under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for which a sum of ₹59,300 was allotted.

