Severed hand found in garbage bin in Coimbatore

A severed hand of an unidentified person was found dumped in a garbage bin near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the chopped left arm is that of a male and investigation has been launched to solve the mystery behind its dumping in one of the garbage bins at Vellakinar Pirivu, near Thudiyalur.

According to the police, conservancy workers spotted the severed hand when they were loading garbage onto a vehicle on Thursday morning. The hand was found in two parts – the forearm and the portion from elbow to shoulder.

“The workers collected garbage from 12 bins in the area. The hand was noticed when they were loading them onto the vehicle. The workers were not sure from which bin the bag containing the hand was collected. The police are checking visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality,” said Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that six special teams headed by T. Namashivayam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division, were investigating the case.

“The hand appeared to have been dumped soon after severing it from the rest of the body. It has been moved to the mortuary for forensic analysis. The fingerprint of the hand has been collected. DNA and blood group of the person will also be identified,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan.

The special teams were collecting details of persons who have gone missing from the district and other locations. The police suspect that the hand is that of a person aged between 30 and 40.

The Thudiyalur police have registered a case.