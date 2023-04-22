Several proposals of Southern Railways pertaining to Coimbatore, Pollachi pending with Railway Board

April 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

: A number of proposals to improve rail connectivity from Coimbatore and Pollachi to the southern districts that were forwarded by the Southern Railway over the last few years are learnt to be pending with the Railway Board.

As per the information obtained from the Southern Railway Headquarters by an RTI activist Krishna Balaji T of Pollachi, the recent proposals constitute additional train services between Pollachi and Coimbatore via. Kinathukadavu, and the Mettupalayam - Thoothukudi / Tuticorin train via. Pollachi, Palani.

The proposal for Rameswaram – Palakkad/Coimbatore (Daily) Express via Madurai – Dindigul –Palani -Pollachi was mooted in 2017 - 2018. For five consecutive years till 2023, the Southern Railways had forwarded proposal to operate the Rameswaram – Mangalore Junction Bi-weekly Express via Madurai, Palani, Pollachi, Podanur, Palakkad.

The proposal for extension of train No.56145/56150 Mettupalayam-Coimbatore-Mettupalayam passenger to Palani was made from 2019 to 2021. Likewise, the proposal to extend train No.56149/56144 Mettupalayam-Coimbatore-Mettupalayam passenger train to Pollachi was made in 2019-20.

The proposal for extension of T. No. 16343/16344 Trivandrum - Madurai Amritha Express to Rameswaram via Ramanathapuram was made to the Railway Board for the last three years.

The prposal for a new daily passenger train between Dindigul and Coimbatore via Pollachi was made to the Railway Board during 2021 - 2022.

The reply given to the RTI query states that the Railways had resumed all trains running before Covid lockdown.