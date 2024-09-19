Several irregularities in School Education Department, alleges Tamilisai

E There are several irregularities in the School Education Department, alleged BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ms. Soundararajan told the media in Coimbatore on Thursday that there were reports of eggs supplied for distribution to school children being sold in shops. Would the government take action on those who sold the eggs to the shops? The government was focusing on “other issues” instead of focusing on the irregularities in the department, she said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was said to be bringing new investments to the State through his visit to foreign countries. However, workers of Samsung were on strike for the last 10 days. “It is said that the Communists were behind it,” she claimed.

As long as there were commission, corruption, collection and Communists, it would not be possible to run any industry properly in the State. The issue of the Samsung workers should be resolved at the earliest, she said.

On reports that Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be declared as Deputy Chief Minister, she said the DMK’s platinum jubilee celebrations were a beginning for Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin taking over as Deputy Chief Minister.

The One Nation One Election plan was a welcome move as it would facilitate taking welfare schemes to the public better. It was not a sudden move, but a decision taken after getting views from different sections of people.

On GST levied on buns, she said before the GST was introduced, buns attracted 12.5 % duty because there was tax on tax. Now, the tax was reduced.

The BJP would focus on enrolment of new members and service projects for two months in Tamil Nadu, she said.

