Several injured in multiple vehicle collisions in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 18:00 IST

The private bus that was involved in a multiple vehicle collision at Thanneer Thotti in Karuppur in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Atleast 12 persons were injured in a multiple vehicle collission that took place near Thanneer Thotti here on Friday.

According to the police, a private bus proceeding towards to Mettur from Salem with over 30 passengers collided with a car, a motorcycle and entered a grocery shop when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In the accident, at least 12 people suffered injuries. Three persons who suffered serious injuries were admitted to a private hospital. The Karuppur police registered a case and are investigating further.

In another incident, a container lorry proceeding towards Bhavani from Salem collided with a private bus crossing the road at Chinnagoundanur on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway. The truck also hit motorcycle parked on the roadside. In the accident, two college students sustained minor injuries. The Sankagiri Police registered a case.

