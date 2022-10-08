Coimbatore

Several injured in multiple vehicle collisions in Salem

The private bus that was involved in a multiple vehicle collision at Thanneer Thotti in Karuppur in Salem on Friday.

The private bus that was involved in a multiple vehicle collision at Thanneer Thotti in Karuppur in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Atleast 12 persons were injured in a multiple vehicle collission that took place near Thanneer Thotti here on Friday.

According to the police, a private bus proceeding towards to Mettur from Salem with over 30 passengers collided with a car, a motorcycle and entered a grocery shop when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In the accident, at least 12 people suffered injuries. Three persons who suffered serious injuries were admitted to a private hospital. The Karuppur police registered a case and are investigating further.

In another incident, a container lorry proceeding towards Bhavani from Salem collided with a private bus crossing the road at Chinnagoundanur on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway. The truck also hit motorcycle parked on the roadside. In the accident, two college students sustained minor injuries. The Sankagiri Police registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2022 6:02:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/several-injured-in-multiple-vehicle-collisions-in-salem/article65984254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY