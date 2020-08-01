Several eateries violating norms in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

01 August 2020 23:10 IST

Several eateries and hotels located in the fringe areas of the city allegedly do not adhere to the precautions made mandatory by the district administration to control the spread of COVID-19.

It is common to see huge crowds in some of the eateries at Vilankurichi and Kalapatti areas, says a resident of Villankurichi, who did not want to be named.

While the spread of the virus is on the rise in Coimbatore, some of these hotels do not follow physical distancing, accommodate large number of people at a time, and do not follow the other precautionary measures, the resident said.

An official of the district administration said steps will be taken for random checks of restaurants located in the fringe areas of the city.