Several areas in Coimbatore’s Ward 75 turn dumping ground for waste

Updated - May 29, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna

A water canal joining the Krishnampathy tank in Seeranaickanpalayam has become a spot for open dumping of waste. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 75: Seeranaickanpalayam (West Zone)
Main areas:
Netaji Road, Mullai Nagar, Pudhukinaru Road, Marudhamalai Road, Thilagar Street
Voters:
Female - 4,516, Male - 5,223, Others - 0, Total - 9,739
Councillor:
S. Angulakshmi (DMK)
Contact number:
8925514075
Issues:
Poor road infrastructure, open dumping of waste
Infrastructure:
Public Health Centre, Corporation small animal crematorium

Seeranaickanpalayam, a predominantly lower-income household area in the Western Zone of Coimbatore city, is facing significant issues with improper waste disposal. Piles of mixed garbage are accumulating at most junctions and residential areas, causing distress among the residents.

This area, designated as Ward 75 according to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) delimitation map, features a canal running from the Marudhamalai hills to Krishnampathy and Narasampathy tanks, both located within the ward. Unfortunately, this entire 5-km stretch of the canal has become a dumping ground for waste.

Residents allege that not only do locals dump waste here, but also a private institute and the CCMC contribute to the problem. However, a sanitation official from the ward refuted these claims, stating, “We ensure that no waste is dumped by workers. Unfortunately, residents don’t pay heed to segregation.”

Currently, several areas along Netaji Road in the South and Mullai Nagar in the North have become garbage hotspots. Sanitation workers report that despite their requests to residents to segregate waste, compliance is low.

When residents fail to segregate waste, they face fines from the civic body. To avoid these fines, residents either dump waste at night, after the workers have finished collecting, or simply pay the fines and continue to dispose of mixed waste.

“They have been doing this since the new route map was implemented, ignoring our requests,” said a conservancy worker.

However, the ward councillor, S. Angulakshmi (DMK), suggests that the core issue is the lack of resident welfare associations in the region to help the civic body spread awareness and monitor waste disposal. “The new waste management system in the city is a partnership between the CCMC and residents. We need more volunteers in the ward to aid the process,” she explained.

Further, the councillor mentioned that 55% of SUEZ 24/7 drinking water project and 50% of underground drainage (UGD) work have been completed.

