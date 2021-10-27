Seventh mega vaccination camp on October 30

ERODE

The seventh mega vaccination camp will be held in the district on October 30 during which the district administration targets to vaccinate 1.2 lakh persons.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held across the district and persons above 18 years can get vaccinated. The release said that persons who received their first dose of Covishield can get vaccinated after 84 days, while those who received Covaxin can get second dose after 28 days. There is no food restriction for getting vaccinated, it said.