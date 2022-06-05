Seven arrested for child marriage in Namakkal

The Ayilpatty police arrested seven persons in connection with child marriage.

According to the police, R. Kandhasamy (23) of Kolli Hills married his relative, a 15-year-old girl studying class X, in January this year. When the village elders came to know about this, they advised the girl about the evils of child marriage and sent her to her uncle’s home at Ayilpatti to continue her studies.

On Saturday evening, Kandhasamy, along with his relatives, came to Ayilpatty and forcibly took her in a car. The local villagers rescued the girl and informed the police and District Child Welfare Committee.

The police and officials came to the spot and inquired. The police registered a case against seven persons, including Kandhasamy, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Child Marriage Act and arrested them. The girl is lodged in a government child care institution.