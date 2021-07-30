Seven women workers rescued

COIMBATORE

30 July 2021

Seven women workers from Jharkhand who were employed at a textile mill in Narasimhanaikenpalayam were rescued by the CITU and the police on Thursday, claimed CITU district president C. Padmanabhan.

According to Mr. Padmanabhan, 18 women workers aged between 18 and 22 from Jharkhand were brought to the mill nearly four months ago. They were promised ₹ 13,000 salary a month. However, they were asked to work for nearly 12 hours every day and were paid only ₹ 200 a day. Further amount was deducted for food, the workers alleged.

The women wanted to return home, but were not permitted. The workers then sent video messages to their family which was shared with Karur MP, who in turn shared it with the CITU here, according to Mr. Padmanabhan.

The CITU sought police support and threatened to stage a demonstration in front of the mill demanding release of the women workers.

The mill permitted seven women workers to return home, but did not pay the assured amount, he alleged. The CITU made arrangements for the workers to return to Jharkhand by train.