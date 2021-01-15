Seven vaccination centres set up in Krishnagiri

Seven vaccination centres have been prepped up ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive in the district.

Krishnagiri Government Headquarters Hospital, ESI Hospital, Hosur Government Hospital, Uthangarai Government Hospital, upgraded primary health centre, Kaveripattinam, public health center, Seetharam Nagar, Hosur; and TCR Multi-Speciality Hospital are the seven designated centers here.

Frontline workers, who are primary health care workers are being covered in the first round of vaccination.

According to the administration, a total of 12,172 frontline workers, who had registered through the CO-WIN software are being vaccinated.

The drive is being conducted as per the government vetted safety protocols. Each vaccination centre has been set up with three rooms, including a waiting room, vaccinating room and an observation room.

The protocol envisions five staff as part of the vaccination line. The chain will include a police personnel to streamline the vaccine receivers; a data entry operator to vet the identity of the receiver; a medical officer, a vaccinator, and an observer. The cold chain point includes exclusive refrigerators in the vaccination centres for safe storage of the vaccines.

Each vaccine receiver shall be kept under observation for not less than 30 minutes. Upon vaccination, the details will be updated in the CO-WIN software.

According to the administration, all precautions have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the drive.