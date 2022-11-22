Seven two-wheelers gutted in Coimbatore

November 22, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Seven motorcycles parked on the premises of a private mansion at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore were gutted in the early hours of Tuesday, reportedly following a short circuit in the battery of one of the vehicles. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Ganapathy Fire Service Station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Five two-wheelers were completely burnt, and two vehicles were partially damaged. Fire services staff suspect that a short circuit in the battery of one of the two-wheelers led to the fire spreading to other vehicles. The Kovilpalayam police inspected the spot and registered a case .

