Seven trekking routes identified in Anaimalai, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris

The Tamil Nadu government has identified seven trekking routes in Anaimalai, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris, and the public can book slots to trek on these routes by visiting the website: www.trektamilnadu.com.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had launched the said website which lists out 14 easy trek routes and 12 hard trek routes. Seven of these routes are located in the Coimbatore region.

The easy and medium routes in the region include Monomboly in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, which is 10 km long and costs ₹1,499, the Burliar stretch, which is 2 km long and costs ₹949, the 17-km stretch from Chadivayal to Siruvani costing ₹3,149, and the Pollachi-Aliyar route covering 8 km and costing ₹1,999.

The hard routes are: the 12-km-long Velliangiri Hills stretch to be trekked in 10 hours and costing ₹5,099, the 9-km-long Sembukarai to Perumalmudi route to be trekked in five hours and costing ₹2,948, and the 8-km-long Top Slip route to be trekked in four hours, costing ₹4,699.

While booking, the trekkers will have to pay an additional five per cent towards GST.