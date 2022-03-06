Seven test positive for COVID-19 in Nilgiris
In the Nilgiris, seven people tested positive. The total number of cases reported in the district so far stands at 42,060. As many as 226 people have died from COVID-19 in the district, while 41,709 people have recovered. The district has 125 active cases.
