Seven surrender in murder attempt case

COIMBATORE

02 September 2021 00:01 IST

Seven persons, who were booked by the Saravanampatti police in connection with a case of attempt to murder surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.

The police said that Mathivanan, Nandha, Bagavathy, Aravind, Manoj, Anand, Solomon and a few others were booked on charges of attempting to murder V. Manikandan (34), a resident of Pathi Gounder Thottam near Ganapathypudur, on Monday night.

The police said that Manikandan had warned the accused of lodging a complaint against them for passing lewd remarks on the passer-by by sitting near a temple in his locality.

The accused assaulted Manikandan with a sickle when he was chatting with his friends Nirmal and Rahul at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Ganapathy, around 8 p.m. on Monday. The injured Manikadan was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said that the seven accused in the case surrendered before the second judicial magistrate court. The court remanded them in judicial custody.

Man jumps to death

A 40-year-old man from Saravanampatti jumped to death from the terrace of his residence on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as R. Dinesh from Mariamman Kovil Street, Saravanampatti. The police said that Dinesh, an employee of a private company, had been working from his home due to the pandemic situation. They said that the family admitted him to a de-addiction centre at Kovilpalayam for three months due to his alcoholism.

On Monday, according to the police, the man inflicted self-injuries under the influence of alcohol. As his mother and elder brother tried to pacify him and call the ambulance, the man jumped from the terrace of the house. He died on the spot, the police said. The Saravanampatti police have registered a case in connection with the death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050).