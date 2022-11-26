Seven students from Coimbatore win prizes at Kala Utsav competitions

November 26, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘Kala Utsav’, State-level competitions were held from the second week of November.

‘Kala Utsav’ is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). Seven students from Coimbatore district won prizes in various events.

Ajay Durai, a transperson studying in Class XI at the Vadakovai Corporation Higher Secondary School topped the State in the solo acting competition.

B. Anu Krishna, a Class IX student of Mannur Government Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram, Pollachi, secured first place in the singing competition under the folk category.

V. Ritish, a Class IX student of Mahajana Higher Secondary School in Mettupalayam bagged second place in the ‘indigenous toys and games’ contest.