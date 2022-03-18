Seven students fall ill after taking mid-day meal in Krishnagiri
Seven students, who felt nausea after consuming mid-day meal near Kallavi here was admitted to a government hospital.
According to the police, mid-day meal was served to 100 students of Government Higher Secondary School in Mettusulai. Seven students, studying in Class 6 who ate the meal felt nauseating and they were rushed to the Kallavi government hospital. The students are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
