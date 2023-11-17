HamberMenu
Seven students arrested in ragging case in Coimbatore granted conditional bail

November 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Seven students of PSG College of Technology, who were arrested for ragging a junior student earlier this month were granted conditional bail by the Judicial Magistrate Court II, on Thursday.

The seniors had allegedly assaulted the junior student and tonsured his head. The Peelamedu police had registered a case following a complaint lodged by the victim.

The accused students were lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. One more accused student was still absconding. The college management had suspended the students.

Youth arrested for impregnating minor girl

COIMBATORE The Karumathampatti police have arrested a youth of Kittampalayam under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for impregnating a minor girl.

The accused, who had allegedly married the girl, was brought to book by Childine authorities.

Aged woman injured in fall dies

COIMBATORE A 60-year-old woman, who fell down and sustained injuries after she was chased by a street dog in Perur limits, succumbed to injuries. The woman did not respond to medication and died, sources said.

