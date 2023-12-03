Seven shops sealed for selling banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

December 03, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Seven shops that were found selling banned tobacco products at Thadagam in Coimbatore were sealed on Saturday. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiated the action after inspecting the shops along with the police.

Officials said the shops were selling prohibited tobacco products, and were particularly targeting migrant workers.

Owners of the sealed shops have been identified as Palanisamy, Maarithai, Arumugam and Murugathal of Kanuvai; Murugavel and Muthuraj of 24 Veerapandi; and Nanjundamoorthy of Thadagam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of eight shops have been sealed within the limits of Thadagam police station so far this year.

According to the FSSAI, traders selling banned tobacco products will attract a fine of ₹ 5,000 and a warning against repeating the offence. The fine is ₹ 10,000 if a trader is caught selling the contraband a second time. The FSSAI suspends the licence, seals the shop and levies a fine of ₹ 25,000 if the trader is found committing the offence for a third time.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police has registered over 570 cases against people selling banned tobacco products this year and seized more than 5,800 kg of contraband.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.