HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven shops sealed for selling banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

December 03, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Seven shops that were found selling banned tobacco products at Thadagam in Coimbatore were sealed on Saturday. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiated the action after inspecting the shops along with the police.

Officials said the shops were selling prohibited tobacco products, and were particularly targeting migrant workers.

Owners of the sealed shops have been identified as Palanisamy, Maarithai, Arumugam and Murugathal of Kanuvai; Murugavel and Muthuraj of 24 Veerapandi; and Nanjundamoorthy of Thadagam.

A total of eight shops have been sealed within the limits of Thadagam police station so far this year.

ALSO READ
Traders provide secret codes to customers as police tighten grip on gutkha sale in Coimbatore district

According to the FSSAI, traders selling banned tobacco products will attract a fine of ₹ 5,000 and a warning against repeating the offence. The fine is ₹ 10,000 if a trader is caught selling the contraband a second time. The FSSAI suspends the licence, seals the shop and levies a fine of ₹ 25,000 if the trader is found committing the offence for a third time.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police has registered over 570 cases against people selling banned tobacco products this year and seized more than 5,800 kg of contraband.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / tobacco / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.