Seven sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Erode

November 30, 2022 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Wednesday sentenced seven persons, including four women, to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a power loom worker in 2018.

The victim, M. Selvakumar (25), was a resident of Sriram Nagar in Periyasemoor. His relative Manikandan was married to Lakshmi and they were living near by. Following a dispute, Lakshmi left home on August 3, 2018. She was traced to Attur in Salem district and brought back home. However, Lakshmi’s sister Jothimani (35) did not like her living with Manikandan. Jothimani went to Selvakumar’s house and abused him. This resulted in enmity between the two.

On August 9, 2018, Selvakumar was going on a two-wheeler when Jothimani intercepted the vehicle. She questioned why he was forcing Lakshmi to live with Manikandan. Jothimani’s sister Parameswari ( 32), mother Pappammal (70), father Kannaiyan (74), brother Moorthy (30), Moorthy’s father-in-law Annadurai (40), Lakshmi, and a power loom worker Kumaresan (40) assaulted Selvakumar. He sustained injuries and died on the way to hospital. Erode North police registered a case and arrested all the eight persons. During the trial Kannaiyan died.

R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who is in-charge of Additional Judicial Magistrate Court I sentenced Jothimani, Lakshmi, Parameswari, Kumaresan, Annadurai, Moorthy and Papammal to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on each. 

