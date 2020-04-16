Seven recover from COVID-19 in Salem, discharged

Seven patients who underwent treatment for COVID-19 were discharged from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

District Collector S.A. Raman, Dean of the hospital R. Balajinathan, hospital Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalsen and other senior officials were among those who gave two of the patients a send-off, when they were taken home in an ambulance.

The other five were four Indonesian nationals and their guide from Chennai who underwent treatment from March 22. After discharge, they were sent to Puzhal prison along with 11 others here.

They were sent to Puzhal prison along with seven other Indonesian nationals and four Salem persons (all of whom were not COVID-19 positive), as they faced charges for violating visa norms and under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939.

The two who were sent home were a 63-year-old patient from Kalarampatti, a contact of the Indonesian nationals, and a 43-year-old patient from Thammampatti who had attended the Delhi conference.

Mr.Raman offered them vegetable kits and other safety gear.

Mr. Raman appreciated the efforts of doctors here and said the patients would have to spend 14 days in home quarantine and follow other instructions from doctors.

Entry restricted

Their residences are located in containment zones and entry of outsiders has been restricted into these areas. Corporation and Revenue officials and the police are monitoring these areas. Essential items are delivered at their homes. Mr. Raman said people should wear masks when they step out.

The administration was considering imposing of fines on those not wearing masks.

The present containment measures would continue as Salem was in the red zone and declared a hotspot. Health officials advised the public to download the Arogya Sethu mobile app or register in the IVRS system using the number 9499912345.