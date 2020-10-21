Seven products with export potential identified in Erode district

As part of promoting the district as an export hub, seven products were identified with export potentials and the Central and State governments will be extending all support for it, said Collector C. Kathiravan here.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Union Budget 2020-21 announced that each district should develop an export hub and a District Export Plan (DEP) should be framed. The DEP will include the support required by the local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports, various incentives provided by both the governments to exporters will be disseminated to the industry and potential exporters and also include strategy to enhance logistics and infrastructure at the district level.

Products identified in the district that has export potentials were handloom and powerloom products, value added textile items, paper and paper-related items, egg powder, turmeric, tapioca and its related products and motor vehicle spare parts. The District Level Export Promotion Committee had met through video conferencing recently in which the Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Coimbatore, General Manager of District Industries Centre, Lead Bank Manager officials from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Coimbatore, Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, Handloom Export Promotion Council, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India and officials from various departments participated.

Issues related to supporting manufacturing, solving problems in export, obtaining bank loans, subsidies and grants provided by governments were discussed. Mr. Kathiravan said that the seven products were identified in the district and officials were asked to take necessary steps to promote these products for exports. He said that meetings will be held every quarterly.