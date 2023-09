September 11, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The district administration has identified seven places Samalapuram Kulam, Andipalayam PAP canal, Pongalur PAP primary canal, SV Puram canal, SVP Puram PAP canal, Kaniyur Amaravathy River, and Kedimedu PAP canal for immersion of Vinayaka idols, according Collector T. Christuraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.