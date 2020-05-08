Seven persons killed in four road accidents

In less than a day of the easing of lockdown regulations, seven persons were killed in four different accidents here on Friday.

In the first accident, three men on a motorcycle were killed in a hit and run in Bargur on Friday. The victims - Vignesh (29), Kuppan (60), Sennayasetti (70) - were heading to Bengaluru, where they were employed in a garment store. The men had left their homes in Bargur on a motorcycle driven by Vignesh at 4 a.m. However, half an hour later, they were found fatally knocked down near Kandikuppam. The bodies that were brought to the government hospital was kept in two ambulances for little over two hours. According to hospital sources, the bodies could be moved to the morgue only after the arrival of the local police.

In the second accident, a 39-year-old public distribution outlet staff was killed near Aavin flyover.

The victim, Mutharasan, was on his way to work, when he rammed his bike on a van moving in front of him. Mutharasan died on the spot.

In the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a 45-year-old man was injured in an accident at Kaveripattinam. The victim, Kumar of Periyamuthur, died on Friday.

In the fourth accident, the driver and cleaner of a Bengaluru-bound container truck were killed by a speeding SUV along the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru Highway at Shoolagiri on Friday. The victims, Munusamy (35) from Tuticorin and Dinesh Kumar (25) from Tiruvarur, had stopped the truck to check for air, when a speeding SUV from Kerala to Bengaluru knocked them down. The passengers of the SUV suffered injuries.

The bodies were shifted to Hosur GH for post-mortem.

The understaffed government hospitals that were gearing to channel its reserves for COVID-19 cases are suddenly seeing accidents just as the district turned green to orange zone this week, following a few positive cases.