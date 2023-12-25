Seven persons booked for possessing spotted deer meat in Hosur forest division

December 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HOSUR

The forest department booked seven persons for possession of spotted deer meat in Koochuvaadi village here in Denkanikottai forest range on Monday. The seizure followed a raid in the village by a forest patrol team who acted upon a tip off received at the office of the Wild Life Warden about a group in illegal possession of the meat.

Following this, a joint team including anti-poaching watchers raided the village. According to the forest department, a group of men near a patta land that belonged Mr. Akkumaran were found in possession of the meat of spotted deer. The accused were rounded up and upon inquiry, they claimed that a spotted deer that had strayed out of the forest had drowned in the public pond in Koochuvadi and its carcass was removed by the accused for meat.

The seven accused Sellappan (65), Ramraj (31) (son of Akkumaran), Rajiv(31), Ranjith (18), Nagaraj (28), Sivarajkumar (31), and Mariappan (65) were were fined ₹50,000.

The public are warned against criminal activities that include not only poaching but also possessing animal parts.