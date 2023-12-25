GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven persons booked for possessing spotted deer meat in Hosur forest division

December 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

The forest department booked seven persons for possession of spotted deer meat in Koochuvaadi village here in Denkanikottai forest range on Monday. The seizure followed a raid in the village by a forest patrol team who acted upon a tip off received at the office of the Wild Life Warden about a group in illegal possession of the meat.

Following this, a joint team including anti-poaching watchers raided the village. According to the forest department, a group of men near a patta land that belonged Mr. Akkumaran were found in possession of the meat of spotted deer. The accused were rounded up and upon inquiry, they claimed that a spotted deer that had strayed out of the forest had drowned in the public pond in Koochuvadi and its carcass was removed by the accused for meat.

The seven accused Sellappan (65), Ramraj (31) (son of Akkumaran), Rajiv(31), Ranjith (18), Nagaraj (28), Sivarajkumar (31), and Mariappan (65) were were fined ₹50,000. 

The public are warned against criminal activities that include not only poaching but also possessing animal parts. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.