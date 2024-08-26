Seven peafowls, six goats die of poisoning near Coimbatore

Seven peafowls and six goats were found poisoned to death on the premises of Kalyana Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Kumarankundru near Karamadai on Monday.

According to the Forest Department, six peahens and a peacock were found dead on the premises of the temple on Monday.

After being alerted by the public, staff from Karamadai forest range rushed to the spot and inspected the places around the temple. Besides the peafowls, they also found six goats dead.

Forest veterinary officer K. Sukumar performed the post-mortem examination on the carcasses. Samples have been collected for laboratory examinations. As per preliminary findings, the birds and goats had consumed food that was laced with poison.

A Forest Department official said surveillance camera visuals have been collected from the locality to find out the offender. The Department has launched an investigation.

